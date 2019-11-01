Oklahoma man arrested for girlfriend’s murder

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. —- According to the Mayes County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call at 7407 N. Highway 20/82, north of Salina in Mayes County, Oklahoma.

Dispatch was notified that a male subject had killed his girlfriend with hammer the previous night.

Deputies discovered Kimmy Jo Stipes, 52, deceased, along with evidence of a violent crime. Her body was sent to the Tulsa Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the actual cause of death.

During the course of the early investigation a 37-year-old male, Harvey Dale Murphy, was arrested and booked into jail for Murder in the First Degree. The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner were contacted by the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.