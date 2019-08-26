Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt approves licensing changes for medical marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt has approved new changes that will affect licensing in Oklahoma’s medical marijuana industry.

The Oklahoma Medical Authority is overseeing a set of rules that will soon take effect, creating new categories for licenses.

Patients will soon be able to get a recommendation for a medical marijuana license from a good standing doctor of podiatry.

In addition, select veterans with severe disabilities will be granted a discount fee of $20 for their application.

Businesses will also now have access to renew their license online.

Starting August 31, applications regarding these changes and more information will be made available on the Oklahoma Medical Authority website.

The new rules will be enforced starting September 14.