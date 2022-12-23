TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday.

Caleb Lee Giles

Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor.

Giles is accused of sex crimes against two minor victims from September 2020 to January 2022. The victims were between the ages of 12 and 16.

Solon Michael Griffith

Griffith, 55, of Vinita is charged with child abuse in Indian Country. Griffith is accused of striking a 6-year-old victim.

James Isac Snyder

Snyder, 34, of Commerce is charged with first-degree burglary in Indian Country; assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country. Snyder is accused of breaking into a residence where he assaulted a male in the home.