Oklahoma Emergency Response Team on the mend after tools were stolen from a warehouse

MIAMI, Okla. — The Oklahoma Emergency Response Team is recovering after thousands of dollars worth of tools were taken from a warehouse in Miami.

The team has been handling recovery efforts from recent storms in both Ottawa and Delaware County.

On Thursday, disaster team members found the warehouse where they store their goods in disarray.

They say thieves went in to steal multiple days this week.

About $5000 worth of equipment was stolen.

Some of those things include their chainsaws, power tools, tool kits, and flashlights.

The food they eat and give out to the community while volunteering was also stolen.

Rick Aldridge, Oklahoma Emergency Response Team Executive Director, says, “It’s frustrating to have people come in and steal stuff that’s being used to help. It might even be their neighbor we don’t know, and then the amount of equipment and tools that were taken certainly sets us back.”

Aldridge says they are a volunteer disaster response team and all items used for recovery efforts come out of their own pockets.

If you are interested in helping out the response team during this difficult time, you can call 918-541-6056.