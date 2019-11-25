Oklahoma Department of Transportation looking for public input

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department Of Transportation is seeking the public’s input to determine the best forms of travel available for residents during the next four years.

This will help state officials create programs and projects designed to be complete from 2020 until 2023.

A statewide transportation improvement program is the document transportation workers are looking to get feedback on.

Data given through this will help determine highway and interstate projects ODOT will carry out, as well as the tribal transportation projects and public transmit programs.

Federal funds are a huge contributor of the projects being done, so ODOT says they hope people take the time to make sure the money is being spent most effectively.

You have until December 6 to provide your input

For more information, click here