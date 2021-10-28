Oklahoma court ruling affirms Quapaw Nation as sovereign, giving tribe jurisdiction over more criminal cases in the area

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Criminal jurisdiction is in the spotlight in northeast Oklahoma — with a court ruling changing the way some cases are handled.

The Quapaw Nation Courts will take over prosecution of more cases moving forward. A ruling by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the Quapaw Nation has remained intact as Indian country for 188 years.

“It’s a really big day for us. It’s a very historic day for the Quapaw Nation,” said Quapaw Chairman Joseph Byrd.

It means the tribe is sovereign and has jurisdiction over many criminal cases, not handled by federal court. That’s a change, since those cases had been prosecuted by Oklahoma state courts.

The Quapaw Chairman expects to see an increase in caseload at the Ki-ho-ta Judicial Center.

“We we are well poised to handle those and and make sure that justice is rendered. And no, no crime goes unpunished here in Ottawa County and within the Quapaw Nation reservation,” said Byrd.

Leaders from the Quapaw Nation are working with both state and federal officials to handle the transition.

“Whether it’s federal jurisdiction, whether it’s the Ottawa County jurisdiction or whether it’s tribal jurisdiction on criminal matters, we’re here to make sure that it’s seamless between the three,” said Clint Johnson: US Attorney.

The jurisdictional issue stems from a 2020 Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which was applied specifically to a case involving the Quapaw Nation a week ago. Attorney Wilson Pipestem says the issue is likely settled.

“But as you know, the governor and others, the city of Tulsa, City of Owasso are seeking review again from the Supreme Court. I think it’s unlikely that the supreme court will consider this reservation question again,” said Wilson Pipestem, Attorney.

Quapaw Nation prosecution is based out of the Ki-ho-ta center, a recent project which has seen 65 – 70 new cases per year to date. That number is only expected to grow.