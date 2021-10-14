Oklahoma couple accused of stealing from elderly couple

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A four state couple is accused of stealing money from an elderly Grove couple.

A bench warrant was taken under advisement after both 41-year-old Jessica Louise Gibson of Miami and 48-year-old Wesley Bryan Yoakum of Neosho failed to appear in Ottawa County District Court on Wednesday.

Both are accused of stealing a debit card from an elderly couple and spending almost six thousand dollars. Authorities say they withdrew money from a casino and surveillance video shows them using the stolen card at the Grove Walmart.

Gibson was a home health nurse and caretaker at the elderly couple’s home. Both Gibson and Yoakum are expected to return to court on November 3rd.