Oklahoma college to participate in Degrees When Due initiative

MIAMI, Okla. — NEO A&M is selected to join a national initiative to help students who have been unable to complete their degree.

They will be participating in the Degrees When Due initiative, run by the Institute for Higher Education Policy.

NEO staff will cater to students who have had to stop their studies for any reason.

The initiative provides opportunities with staff to find out what can help them reach the goal of graduation.

Degrees When Due will enable the Institute for Higher Education Policy to begin to work on one of their biggest struggles nationwide of students not completing their degrees.

Seven other Oklahoma colleges and universities are participating in the the program, as well as 20 states from across the nation.