Oklahoma child found dead after possible animal attack

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma community is mourning after the death of a child.

On Wednesday night, deputies with the Creek County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a missing child near Kiefer.

Investigators say the child’s family became concerned when he didn’t show up for dinner on Wednesday night.

Investigators say shortly after deputies arrived on scene, a family member found the child on the property.

Sadly, the child was pronounced dead.

At this point, authorities believe the child was attacked by a family dog. The dog is now being held at an animal control facility.

