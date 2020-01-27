Oklahoma boasts second highest amount of marijuana dispensaries per capita, study shows

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A new study shows Oklahoma has the second most marijuana dispensaries per capita.

There are about 15.6 dispensaries per 100,000 people who live in the state.

According to Verilife, this is surprising since the medical marijuana industry began just in 2018.

Since Oklahoma only has medical marijuana, compared to other states nationwide where recreational marijuana use is legal, it brought in the least amount of tax revenue.

Across the country, several Oklahoma cities ranks in the top 30 of dispensaries per capita.

Some of those include Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Norman.