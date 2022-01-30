NOWATA, Okla. — Multiple agencies are searching for a wanted fugitive.

The Nowata Police Department is searching for 26-year-old Zachariah Barnes.

Saturday night the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office and police officers were looking for Barnes East of US Highway 169 west of county road 415.

Police say Barnes fled on foot from officers.

He has a shaved head and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Barnes is wanted by multiple agencies in two states.

If you know where he is do not approach him and call the Sheriff’s Office at 918-273-2287.