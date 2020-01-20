Oklahoma Attorney General takes on a new role

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma’s Attorney General, Mike Hunter, takes on a new role overseeing Attorney Generals in several states.

Hunter is now the Midwest Regional Chairman in the National Association of Attorney Generals.

In the United States, there are three other Attorney Generals selected to help govern whatever region they serve.

In this role, he will host a regional meeting that will take place between June and October to help improve their efforts.

He will work with representatives from 11 states in the region including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, and Michigan.