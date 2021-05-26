Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter resigns

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has announced his resignation citing “certain personal matters that are becoming public.”

Hunter says he plans to step down June 1st.

He says he’s concerned that his personal issues could overshadow the work of his office.

His statement did not say what those personal matters are, but on Friday, he filed for divorce from his long-time wife.

Hunter was appointed to Oklahoma Attorney General in 2017 by former governor Mary Fallin to replace Scott Pruitt, who left to be the head of the EPA.