Oklahoma Attorney General continues efforts to fight robocalls

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announces an update on how states nationwide are fighting against illegal robocalls.

A working group of attorneys general, along with phone companies, have teamed up the past 18 months to work toward finding a solution.

They will implement eight principles to facilitate the process of catching schemes often found through robocalls.

Some of the new changes include implementing call blocking technology at phone companies for free.

These companies will also help attorneys general by keeping up with anyone who has been scammed over the phone and reporting it to both law enforcement and their office.