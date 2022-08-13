GROVE, Okla. – A motorcycle accident on a Delaware County rural road left a Catoosa woman injured and admitted to a Tulsa hospital, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The collision occurred on Saturday around 1:45 a.m. on a county road one mile west of Grove.

Ethan Kelley, 32, of Vinita, was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle on east 250 Road. He was not injured in the collision. His passenger, Taylor Weaver, 27, was transported to St. Francis Hospital where she was admitted in stable condition.

Kelley told troopers another vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane and took evasive action prior to the accident, the patrol reported.