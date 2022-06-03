LOS ANGELES – An Oklahoma man who grew up in Los Angeles with a vendetta against several Los Angeles schools was arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging that he telephoned bomb threats to five Los Angeles schools.

Marcus James Buchanan, 44, of Blackwell, Oklahoma, is in custody on one count of making a threat through interstate commerce to damage or destroy buildings by fire or explosives. He is also accused of threatening to shoot elementary school-age children as they exited one of the schools.

An associate of Buchanan said he was calling the schools, “because some or all of the schools he threatens did not accept him for academic or other reasons when he was younger and living in the Los Angeles area,” according to an arrest affidavit.

On Feb. 28, Buchanan called in bomb threats to two elementary schools, two middle schools, and a high school in Los Angeles, the affidavit states. He is accused of saying during the calls to the five schools:

“When the kids go outside a van will shoot the kids”

“There’s a bomb in the school”

“There is a bomb outside of the school about to go off,”

“I am in a car parked on … with a bomb. There’s going to be a lot of people dead.” Another staff member took over the call and heard the caller stated: “It’s going to go off any minute. We’re going to blow up the school. You are a sorry piece of ….”

And to one school the “caller stated that he had planted a nitrate-bomb in the building,” the affidavit states.

On April 27, Buchanan called an elementary school and said to a school employee, “There is a bomb at your school and we will shoot the kids when they get out of the school. That is what you get for not accepting me in ’86,” according to the affidavit. When the employee asked who was calling, Buchanan allegedly responded, “If you try to find out, I will shoot you.”

Buchanan later called another school and allegedly said “I will shoot the kids” and to another school, he said “When the kids get out there will be some shooting. Some will be killed,” the affidavit states.

The next day, Buchanan called the same school again and said there was a pipe bomb placed at the school’s address, the affidavit states. Buchanan later called a different elementary school and said, “Stop playing games you know who this is. I am going to shoot the school. I know the kids are there.” The school staff member asked Buchanan who he allegedly replied: “You will know when I come over with my crew,” the affidavit states.

After every threat, the schools were placed on lockdown and police found no explosives or unusual items, the affidavit states.

If convicted, Buchanan would face a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.