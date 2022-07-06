JAY, Okla. – A Colcord man charged with giving two teenage girls drugs and raping them waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Provided by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department

Michael Ray Nipps, 57, is charged in Delaware County District Court with first degree rape with the victim under 14, first degree rape with the victim intoxicated by a narcotic or anesthetic, two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, including possession with intent to distribute and soliciting a minor for indecent exposure or obscene material.

He remains jailed on no bail and is due back in court July 25 for a felony disposition docket when a plea or trial date will be set.

Both victims, ages 17 and 13, told investigators Nipps gave them methamphetamine and marijuana.

Nipps denied any criminal activity but eventually confessed to having “sex” with both victims and often referred to the 13-year-old victim as “the little one,” according to an arrest affidavit.

When questioned about the sexual assault, Nipps responded, “I don’t remember. I was high,” the affidavit states.

Nipps denied giving the teens drugs but said “he was in the company of the juveniles as they ingested methamphetamine,” the affidavit states.

A review of Nipps’ background shows he has a criminal history of eight alcohol and drug-related charges, three protective orders filed against him, and a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.