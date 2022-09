MIAMI, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released the name of the motorcyclist on Tuesday who was injured in a crash.

Michael MciLroy, 62, of Newark, Ohio was driving a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Sunday when his jacket became tangled up in the motorcycle’s rear wheel, the patrol said.

MciLroy was admitted to Freeman Hospital in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries, the patrol reported.