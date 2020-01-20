Official numbers released for Oklahomans registered to vote in 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The official number of Oklahomans who have registered to vote in 2020 is released.

About 2 million Oklahomans are eligible to vote this year.

Every year, the State Election Board gathers statistics updating this information for the public.

New in 2020 includes Libertarians growing to about 11,000 voters.

This is considered the largest number for Libertarians in the Sooner State in history.

Republicans have the biggest number of registered voters in the state at about 48.3 percent.

Following behind, the Democrats at 35.3 percent.

Independents are about 15.9 percent of voters.