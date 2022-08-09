JOPLIN, Mo. — An area nonprofit is looking for more volunteers to help it provide a “hand up” instead of a “hand out.”

The Worth Shop at Watered Gardens in Joplin is a 6,000-square-foot facility that provides work for the ministry’s residents. They create jewelry out of recycled materials. It also houses a thrift shop.

Officials say some of the volunteers who used to supervise workers left during COIVD and just never came back.

“This is a great opportunity to invest into some people into your community, some that the parts of the community may consider outcasts or people that we look down upon and here you can work along side of them on and through your arm around some people and really show some love,” said Clayton Patrick, Director, Watered Gardens Worth Shop.

Those wanting more information about the Worth Shop and how they can help can follow this link here.