MIAMI, Okla. – An Ottawa County nurse was recently honored after her heroic efforts saved the life of a woman who nearly drowned.

Shyanne Brandon, an INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital nurse, witnessed a near-drowning incident on July 11 while she was off-duty. She promptly began administering medical aid until emergency medical services arrived on the scene.

INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel honors Shyanne Brandon

As food and beverage manager of the casinos, Pamela Satchell was assigned the task of checking-in employees and handing out t-shirts. After several hours in the hot July sun, she decided to go for a swim to cool off.

Brandon helped pull an unconscious Satchell from the pool and immediately checked for a pulse. She rolled Satchell to her side allowing her to expel water while she continued life-saving measures until emergency medical services arrived to transport Satchell to the hospital.

“As I helped pull Pam out of the water, I did a quick scene check and realized I was the only one around that could help,” Brandon said. “My training with INTEGRIS Health prepared me, and God truly overcame me with a sense of calm and clarity.”

Brandon said she could hear people around her that were scared and worried.

“I stayed calm,” Brandon said. “I can only say God truly was with me at that moment.”

“Shyanne will always be my personal angel,” Satchell said. “What a blessing to have someone like her at the right place and time.”

INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital nurse Shyanne Brandon and Pamela Satchell

“The only memory I have is going down the slide, landing in the water, and then feeling like I was pulled under,” Satchell said. “I came up and told the lifeguard I needed help. That is really all that I can remember.”

Satchell spent two days in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel recognized Brandon for the life-saving measures she performed during an employee appreciation ceremony.

“Day in and day out, our caregivers report to work knowing that patients and their families are counting on us,” Rabel said.

Shyanne’s quick response to a medical crisis outside the walls of our hospital is a true example of heroism and her dedication to caring for our community, no matter where she might be, he said.