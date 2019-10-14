Oak Pointe holds quilt show in honor of Maple Leaf Festival

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The beginning of an annual celebration kicked off in Carthage Sunday.

Oak Pointe of Carthage hosted this year’s quilt show ahead of the Maple Leaf Festival.

More than 50 quilts were on display throughout the senior living facility.

Each quilt told a different story, as some were family heirlooms and others were displayed for creativity purposes.

Plenty of spectators made it out for exhibit, and facility staff are happy to host the quilt show for the very first time.

Megan Henry of Oak Pointe of Carthage, says, “I think that the quilts, you know, they’re really generational and sometimes it can be a lost art. So, I think displaying the quilts this way let’s the community see them and really honor what they have to offer.”

Even some residents at the facility submitted to the showcase.

The Maple Leaf Festival celebration continued this evening with toddler and chicken pageants.