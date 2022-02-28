PINEVILLE, Mo. — This week, is Severe Weather Awareness Week.

And in McDonald County — a return to normalcy.

“Storm Spotter Training” took place tonight. And it was the first time it’s happened since the pandemic started.

“Doppler radar is a fantastic tool. It allows us to issue warnings for tornadoes, floods, and severe thunderstorms but only storm spotters can confirm the threat. And that’s what gets people moving into shelters,” said Steve Runnels, National Weather Service Springfield.

Monday night, McDonald County Emergency Management –along with the National Weather Service Springfield — held its “Storm Spotter Training” at Pineville Community Center.

“We are gonna take a look at different types of severe weather that strikes the Ozarks, most notably super cells that have a rotating updraft that lead to the development of tornadoes along with squall lines that are known to produce very high winds,” said Runnels.

The McDonald County Emergency Management works hand in hand with storm spotters and NWS to identify a threat.

“If they see some low hanging cloud they need to be able to tell whether that cloud is rotating or it’s just a skug cloud, some type of scrap cloud. That way it keeps them safe and they can also let us know and we can get the outdoor warning sirens sounding,” said Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director.

Sweeten says training first-responders and the public can save lives.

“The same night of the Joplin Tornado we had spotters that had been trained here at the state line, at the Oklahoma-Missouri state line, and they actually saw the tornado that came into the north side of Southwest City. They recognized that because at nighttime it is hard to spot tornadoes. They recognized what was going on by the training they received here,” said Sweeten.

Sweeten says over the years more than 500 people in McDonald County have gone through the training.

For more information on online NWS training you can follow this link here.