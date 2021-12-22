Nursing home offers sleigh rides for patients

NEOSHO, Mo. — A nursing home is lifting patients spirits ahead of Christmas.

This morning, Medicalodges Neosho held a sleigh ride for its patients and their families.

The nursing home teamed up with Phoenix Homecare and Hospice to offer sleigh rides, a bounce house, food truck and popcorn for families.

“We just wanted to spread some holiday cheer and enjoy the community,” said Activities Director at Medicalodges Neosho, Rebecca Moore.

“I love seeing families come together and I think its fantastic for the people who this is their home is to get to participate in an event that otherwise they may not be able to because they cant leave,” said Nicole Watson, a Clinical Nurse Consultant for Phoenix Homecare & Hospice.

Medicalodges Neosho hopes to hold more fun events for residents in the future.