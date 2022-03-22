NEOSHO, Mo. — A local school district is participating in a state program to attract future teachers.

Like most school districts across the nation, the Neosho School District is facing a teacher shortage. In response to this, the State of Missouri started the Grow Your Own Teacher program. This gives students the opportunity to go to college and complete a teacher education program, and then come back and teach in their home school districts. Upon their return, the students will have their loans forgiven.

“One, it helps us try to address the teacher shortage by actively recruiting our own students to become teachers within our district. But, the other thing it does for us as a school district and community, is support those students as they go through that education program, teach them leadership skills, get them involved with the school district early, so that we can bring that talent and that experience back to our school district and community,” said Mike Evans, Director of Student Services, Neosho School District.

“It’s gonna be such a benefit to both the people who participate in it, as well as the district and community,” added Pris Jeffers Reed, President of the Neosho Charitable Foundation.

The Neosho Charitable Foundation hopes to sponsor two students each year through this program.