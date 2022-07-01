LAKE EUFAULA – Oklahoma environmental officials said Friday water samples from Lake Eufaula show no evidence of harmful levels of bacterial or fecal containments with the water.

A social media site post this week stated 47 people that were in Lake Eufaula waters developed a rash and some individuals developed bacterial eye infections and were being treated for an allergic reaction.

Google Maps

“Nothing was unusual,” said Erin Hatfield, Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson. “We took samples from five different locations of where (problems) were reported on a social media site.”

“We tested for ecoli, toxic blue green algae, golden algae and enterococci,” Hatfield said. “All the results were what we would expect to see in the lake.”