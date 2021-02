JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities have lifted a lockdown for a local mall following reports of a possible active shooter.

Northpark Mall was reportedly under lockdown late this morning after calls alleging an active shooter was near the premises.

After securing the area around 11:00 AM, JPD found no threat to the businesses.

JPD is expected to release a statement later on this story, and we will update this story with more information as it becomes available.