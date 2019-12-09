Northpark Mall hosts a sensory friendly event for children to take pictures with Santa

JOPLIN, Mo. — Families get in the holiday spirit at Northpark Mall during a sensory friendly catered picture session with Santa.

The mall held its annual Santa Cares event Sunday morning for families who have children with disabilities.

Often times, during normal business hours, kids do not enjoy the big crowds, bright lights, and music.

So, this gives them a chance to enjoy Santa in a more intimate setting to get the perfect holiday picture.

There is also a variety of treats and activities available for kids to enjoy while they are waiting for their turn.

Kim King, Northpark Mall Manager, says, “Oh, attendance has been great this year. I think each year it builds and everything. Very positive feedback, and the families are very happy to be able to come in. They don’t have to wait in line. Like I said, the environment is very quiet.”

The next sensory friendly picture session at Northpark Mall will be held during the Easter holiday.