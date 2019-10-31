Northpark Mall closes due to power issue

64801 — Numerous messages and calls from tipsters and a TOP FAN informing us the mall security asked them to leave the facility this morning around 9:00 AM.

A message posted on their website states:

DUE TO A TEMPORARY POWER OUTAGE THE NORTHPARK MALL IS CLOSED. UPDATES WHEN POWER IS FULLY RESTORED.

On social media they state

Due to a temporary power outage Northpark Mall and retailers will not open at our regular time. There will be updates on social media and the website once power has been restored.

Comments by retailers to their clients and shoppers state they are hoping to have restored power this afternoon.

It’s unknown if the traditional Halloween candy event will go on.

One of our TOP FANS messaged us, “There was a power outage, co-workers said there was some popping noises and a smell.?”

More information as it becomes available.