JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin nonprofit is celebrating Juneteenth by getting the community together for food and music.

This afternoon Set Ranch & Prosperity Club held its first membership drive and fundraiser at Food Park 66.

All the money raised from today’s Soul Food Sunday meals are going back to the new nonprofit and will help low income families and minorities.

“Today’s event revolves around the Juneteenth month so its gonna go on until the end of July. Inflation is high right now unfortunately, food prices are up, gas prices are up. All we can do is help each other to continue. Eventually we will all be in prosperity one day or in God’s eyes,” Christopher Tucker, Set Ranch & Prosperity Club Vice President of Marketing.

Set Ranch & Prosperity Club is hoping to eventually build a ranch where low income families can ride horses and fish.

