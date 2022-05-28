JOPLIN, Mo. — A nonprofit club is raising money to help first responders.

Today the Four Kings Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club held its 2nd annual car and bike show at Hideout-Harley Davidson.

The nonprofit is raising money through car and bike entry fees and raffle tickets.

The money raised will go towards a $1,000 scholarship for high school students and the rest will go to first responders in need.

“A lot of people love to go to garden centers and love to see those plants, but natives are the most important. Because they were plants that were here long before we ever came around. They are the plants that are going to provide the best for pollinators they’re gonna be the plants that actually have nectar sources. It’s important to have those natives because you want to make sure to increase the wildlife in your yard and be able to have pollinators and other things like have birds and bees,” said Jessie Ballard, Naturalist with Missouri Department of Conservation.

They had prizes for eleven different classes including best paint and best wheels.

Hideout-Harley Davidson also had food for everyone attending the show.