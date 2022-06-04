JOPLIN, Mo. — A transitional home that helps teens aging out of foster care is bringing the community together.

This afternoon Loving Grace held its School’s Out Bash in Humphrey park.

There was free food, games, face painting, food trucks and raffle baskets.

Over the past eight years Loving Grace has helped 150 young women who were homeless or were aging out of foster care.

“First and foremost I hope they have a lot of fun. we want it to be a great family experience so I hope they’re having a great time. I hope they learn a little bit about Loving Grace and what we do so that they can tell other people hey there’s a place for you if you don’t have a home. You’re a young woman and you’re in a terrible situation you need somewhere to be where you feel safe and you are loved and you get the support that you need,” said Jessica Pommert, Loving Grace Development Director.

All proceeds from the donated raffle baskets will go back to Loving Grace.