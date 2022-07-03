JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin nonprofit is getting the community together ahead of the Fourth of July.

This afternoon “SET Ranch & Prosperity Club” held their first “Car Show and East Town Cruise.”

The nonprofit partnered with “Royal Slaab” to hold a cruise through the East Town neighborhood and a car show outside Northpark Mall.

“SET Ranch & Prosperity Club” is working on leveling the playing field for community members who are socially and economically disadvantaged.

“There’s organizations out there everywhere that try to help people survive, but we want to do is help people prosper. We believe we can do that through education, through providing people things they can do to make them feel good about theirselves and become confident in who they are and what they want to be and know they can accomplish much bigger things in life,” said Serita Eldridge, SET Ranch & Prosperity Club Founder.

“I’m hoping they see that they see that there is people in this community that want to work on our community. Our community is just as important as everywhere else. Family, friends and fellowship in our community and I hope it brings that out today when we do this car show.” said Ashley Smith, First Lady of Royal Slaab Car Club.

The nonprofit is also holding a fireworks fundraiser at Northpark Mall.

All the money raised will help them host future events.

To learn more about the nonprofit click here.