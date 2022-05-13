PITTSBURG, Kans. — As students across the Four States are preparing to graduate, many are reflecting on their journey’s through education.

As she’s helping the students at Countryside Christian School prepare to cross the stage, pre-school teacher Leeann Kershner is getting ready to do the same.

“When we were putting their hats on and making sure they were right and their tassels were right, I thought ‘Wow, it’s going to be me tomorrow, but as an adult,” said LeeAnn Kershner, PSU Class of 2022.

Kershner’s journey at Pittsburg State University didn’t start until 2016. Her husband Mike had gone back to school to finish a degree from 25 years ago and after hearing what it was like, Leeann decided to take a chance.

“I thought it was very not like the school that I had been to previously in high school and I thought ‘You know what, I can do this. My husband was great, he helped me, if I needed to study or homework, he made sure that he made time in his schedule with work and his own school so that I could do that,” she said. “The first A that I got I was extremely excited, and it was a Gen Ed and I thought I put in so much hardwork, like hardwork, my heart and my blood and my sweat and my tears and to see that come back an A I thought ‘I did that’. It was big, it was huge and I thought I can do this.”

And she did do it. On Saturday Leeann will get her degree and become the first generation in her family to do so.

“If you have a great support system, you can do it. It’s a lot of hard work and sacrifice on myself, my children, my husband, but it’s worth it,” Leeann said.