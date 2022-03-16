GRANBY, Mo. —A nonprofit in Granby is breathing new life into an old store.

Grow Granby is trying to save the old hardware store on Main Street. They’re working on salvaging the nearly 120-year old building that partially collapsed.

“It’s on the verge of not being salvagable if we don’t do something soon,” said Barry Flint, Grow Granby.

Grow Granby is cleaning out the ground floor of the partially collapsed old hardware store on Main Street.

“The roof started getting a leak in it and one thing feeds on another. That once the roof started leaking that weakened the floor and the floor gave way. And some more of the roof gave way,” he said.

The first phase of the restoration project is costing the nonprofit $20,000.

“What we are gonna have to do to next after we get it cleaned out is to strip just about everything the roof, the floors everything.”

A contractor estimates the restoration will cost between $400,000 and $500,000.

“We’re hoping to keep as much as the original flair of what it was,” continued Flint. “We would like to be able to divide the basement into a couple different business areas. We talked about having a restaurant that we would have visitng chefs where there would be something different every week.”

The 120-year-old building was recently donated to Grow Granby for free by its previous owner.

“anybody with a nonprofit organization has a bigger chance of saving it. I personally didnt really want to let it go because i love it. But i love it so much i want to see it saved. There are so many people in our community that want to see it saved. That for me holding onto it and taking too long to fix it myself and taking forever and chancing it falling down is not fair to our community,” said Jamie Arnall, who donated the old hardware store to Grow Granby.

Part of the restoration is being paid for by Grow Granby’s thrift boutique — The Foundry.

If you would like to donate to the preservation efforts you can follow this link here.