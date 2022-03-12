JOPLIN, Mo. — A national non-profit is looking to help the family of a fallen Joplin police officer.

Tunnel2Towers has begun the process to helping the family of Corporal Ben Cooper pay off their entire mortage.

This is a part of the non-profits Fallen First Responder Home Program.

It helps the families of fallen law enforcement and fire fighters who have children younger than 16 years old find financial stability.

“For law enforcement and first responders, they go to work each day, not knowing if they’re coming back home, so we want to make sure that we, so to speak, humanize the badge, and we’re able to reach out and share with them that we can help them do that, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” says Chaplain Ron Leonard, Tunnel2Towers Volunteer.

Leonard says the process could take one or two years, but he hopes to have it done sooner.

Over the past year, Tunnel2Towers has helped pay off 35 mortgages.