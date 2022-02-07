JOPLIN, Mo. — A unique auto repair operation is seeing a change in the type of people they’re trying to keep on the road.

Higher Power Garage is a Christian-based non-profit organization that provides low cost, car repair. When they first opened back in may of 2020, the majority of their clients were single parents as well as some veterans. Since that time, Mike Gideon says that has changed.

Many of the people now coming to him for minor repairs has changed to include seniors, and here’s why.

“More of those that are on single incomes, disabilities, social security, things like that, finding a lot of people just not able to keep up with the rising costs of everything, their income isn’t changing but everything around them is,” said Gideon

And yes, that trend does coincide with the global pandemic.

“Still work with quite a few single parents, veterans are becoming more and more part of our clientele, we still work with those coming out of recovery programs as well.”

What those numbers show is that overall, the number of residents seeking their help has increased from the beginning of the ministry. The garage also offers free classes beginning the first weekend of every month on basic car maintenance and repair. Another change he’s noticed is who’s taking those classes.

“15, 16, 17-year-old kids, this is something we’re finding in single parent families especially that’s not getting passed down to the kids anymore, and so there’s a lot of them that don’t understand how to maintain their cars and why, so we try and help them with that,” said Gideon.

The ministry is fully funded by donations, so if you’d like to make a donation, volunteer your time to help with repairs, or you want information about the free classes, we have a link to their website here.