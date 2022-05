NOEL, Mo. — An area fire department receives a new, used piece of equipment.

This 2001 Pumper Tanker used to belong to the Mount Marion New York Fire Department, but it now belongs to the Noel Fire Department. The vehicle has a 1,500 gallons per minute pump and a 1,500 gallon tank.







The city couldn’t afford to purchase a brand new truck so they paid about $53,000 for the new addition.

The truck will go into service just as soon as the department outfits it with their own equipment.