NOEL, Mo. — Small baristas are learning big lessons at Noel Elementary School.

The T-Rex and Sharks Coffee Shop opened at the beginning of this school year.

Around 20 baristas, from kindergarten to 2nd grade, run the shop — with the help of School Counselor Marjorie Kilby. Every Thursday, the kids take orders to make and deliver on Friday morning.

The project helps kids learn the importance of school, while getting paid in popsicles.

“We want them to learn life skills like making eye contact, using manners. They have to knock on classroom doors before they enter. They have to use please, they have to use thank you. They learn to count money, they take money, they count it, they give change,” said Kilby.

“Ms. Kilby, I’m glad you teach me how to make coffee. And then, when I grow up, I’m gonna make coffee by myself,” said Lucas Smith, Barista.

The project doesn’t just benefit the baristas. Money from the shop also bought strawberry shortcake for every student and staff member in the school on Valentine’s Day.