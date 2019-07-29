Noel church celebrates the diversity of their community

NOEL, Mo. — One small church in Noel is much more than what meets the eye.

Community Baptist Church of Noel serves as one of the most diverse congregations in southwest Missouri.

The church holds services for individuals from Ethiopia, Guatemala and Micronesia.

While they may be small in size, at some services more than eight nations are represented.

Pastor Joshua Manning says being able to bring people from different backgrounds together through faith is rewarding.

Manning adds, “And so if you have 32 nations of birth in a town, your church better reflect that. Better look like that. And so we want to have people from every culture in this town also represented in our churches.”

The church hosts three services every Sunday with different translators for their sermons.

Next month they will be hosting a back to school event to provide local kids with more than 2,000 pairs of donated shoes.