PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pitt State graduates continue to have their art work displayed at the University.

The latest exhibit at Porter Hall is called, “No Space Like Home.” John Cohorst and Holly Kranker’s work in ceramics explores both the humor in outerspace and personal memories of home. It’s the culmination of a year highlighting alumni art — which has been a focus during the pandemic.

“We’ve had a total of eight alums show this year in the department, partially because of COVID and other artists dropping out, not wanting to travel early in the year and different things like that, so we leveraged that opportunity and reached out to alums that we knew were making really quality work and have been highlighting them all year,” said James Oliver, PSU Department of Art Chair.

The artwork of 6 PSU seniors is being shown in Porter Hall, as well.

An artists’ reception will be held tomorrow from 4 to 6.

Cohorst and Kranker will have a reception next Thursday from 5 to 7.