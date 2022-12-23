NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – While pharmacies across the nation are facing increasing insulin shortages northeast Oklahoma pharmacies are staying strong.

“There are no shortages,” said Carl Deason of Carl’s Hometown Pharmacy in Grove. “Currently we have plenty in stock.”

The supply of insulin has been off and on – and there was a minor supply problem with Trulicity in the past, he said.

Holly A. Anderson, Integris Health Pharmacy Manager in Miami, agrees.

“There is no shortage,” Anderson said. “Our drug wholesaler is McKesson and we are not currently experiencing any shortages in insulin products, and I know that most of the pharmacies in Miami use the same wholesaler.”

Ozempic, Turlicity, and Mounjaro are the drugs often used to treat diabetes.

The popular drug “Ozempic” helps the pancreas increase the production of insulin when the patient’s blood sugar is high and it helps to prevent the liver from making and releasing too much sugar. The third component of the drug is it slows down the food leaving the patient’s stomach.

One of the side effects of Ozempic is weight loss which has prompted a high demand for the drug.

The average cost of Ozempic and Truliciy without insurance is around $1,000 for a month’s supply.

‘There are no backorders at this time, but when there are backorders, the time on backorder significantly varies for a multitude of reasons, Anderson said.

While the supply is stable there have been a few hiccups in the supply chain.

“It appears that there are no issues with supply for the 1 mg or 2 mg pens of Ozempic,” Anderson said. “There is, however, a shortage of Ozempic 0.25 and 0.5 mg pens due to an unexpected increase in demand per the manufacturer.”

“The only strength of Trulicity that is currently unavailable is the 3 mg pen and the only strength of Mounjaro that is currently unavailable is the 10 mg pens,” Anderson said. “This may just be due to allocations determined and established by our McKesson distribution center.”

Approximately 11,000 patients are diagnosed with diabetes and receiving care within the Cherokee Nation Health Services, said Arielle Barnett, Cherokee Nation Health Services spokeswoman.

“Of those 11,000 patients, 2% have Type 1 Diabetes and 98% have Type 2 Diabetes,” Barnett said.

Ozempic is shown to be effective for diabetic patients in helping lower their A1C numbers, she said.

The A1C test—also known as the hemoglobin A1C or HbA1c test—is a blood test that measures a patient’s average blood sugar levels over the past three months and is used to diagnose prediabetes and diabetes, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Around 68% of those diabetic patients taking Ozempic have an A1C reading lower than 8, Barnett said.

Cherokee Nation Health Services provides most medications to its patients through its own internal pharmacy service, she said.

“We have seen a broad range of medication shortages across many drug classes but by using careful ordering strategies we have not experienced a significant or sustained shortage of these medications including Ozempic,” Barnett said.

Cherokee Nation Health Services does not prescribe these medications for weight loss or to patients who are pre-diabetic, she said.

Patients can request a prescription for these medications from their CNHS primary care provider to be purchased from an outside pharmacy if it is within the patient’s treatment plan, she said.