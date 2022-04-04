TOPEKA, Kans. — The next leader of Pittsburg State University will be named later this week.

The Kansas Board of Regents will meet Friday morning at 10:30 to formally vote on the university’s new president.

Following the vote and announcement, the new president will be made available to the media. That new president, of course, is replacing Dr. Steve Scott – who’s retiring.

He’s been president since 2009. His last day will be June 30th.

The university will livestream Friday’s board meeting. We have a link here to PSU’s upcoming livestream.