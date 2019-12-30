Next Generation Power Force provides illustrative sermons to draw people to faith

JOPLIN, Mo. — Evangelist John Jacobs and his team demonstrate feats of strength to help bring people to Christ.

Jacobs’ series, Next Generation Power Force, entices people to faith through illustrative sermons.

This is done through faith and testimony.

Sunday, team member Jerome King performed a series of feats including ripping a giant phone book and snapping a baseball bat over his head.

For decades, Jacobs has been visiting churches and going into schools, making an impact across the world with his unique message.

John Jacobs, founder of Strength Ministry, says, “It’s a great way to communicate. Most church services have mainly church people, which [there’s] nothing wrong with that, but I feel that maybe the people that don’t go to church need hope, they need to be reached with encouragement and they’ll come to this when they may not come to a church event”

Jerome King of the Strength Evangelistic Team says, “I’ve learned that an encouraging word sometimes may do more for a person more than sometimes money. So I like it because it’s really encouraging, it’s life-changing, and it’s real.”

Jacobs says he hopes through this, people will believe they can do anything with the power of God.

He adds in 2020 he plans to reach even more people who are suffering, especially kids.