JOPLIN, Mo. — The parent company of KODE/KSNF stepped up to give back to an area organization that helps kids.

This week, the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation, part of Nexstar Media Group Inc, presented Jasper County CASA with a $5,000 check.

CASA Executive Director Debi Koelkebeck said this money will help them train more advocates to work with children throughout Jasper County. Right now the organization has 80 volunteers who help 200 kids, with another 12 volunteers graduating this week.

But with 450 kids in foster care in Jasper County on any given night, more volunteers are needed.

“We really appreciate this funding from Nexstar Media, it allows us to continue to train and support more advocates, helps us with our operations, it takes money to run an agency and to train and support volunteers who support the kids,” said Koelkebeck.

“I think that it’s really wonderful that Nexstar has given us, which through the Nexstar Charitable Foundation, to you know to be able to contribute to local organizations like the Jasper County CASA,” said John Hoffmann, VP & GM KSNF-TV.

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation first began in 1958 and donates approximately $350,000 annually to local charities in Nexstar affiliated cities.