Nexstar Founders Day of Caring

Shea and Calin help out in honor of Founders Day of Caring.

Joplin, MO– Today Nexstar, the parent company of KSNF and managing operator of KODE, celebrates 25 years of service to 199 communities across the USA.

The Nexstar Founder, Perry Sook, started the company in Scranton, PA, WYOU-TV, in 1996 and had fewer than 100 employees. Fast forward to today, and they are 12,400 employees strong. Nexstar is the largest local television group in the country.

Sook says that the founding mission has not changed. The goal is still to produce high quality, informative and relevant content for the communities we serve and to help our business partners grow.

KSN and KODE honor the company, and their viewers today by lending a helping hand to Solace House of the Ozarks, Crosslines Ministries, Community Clinic and The Children’s Center.