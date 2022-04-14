NEWTONIA, Mo. — A southwest Missouri historic site is the focus of a proposal to join the National Park System.

Several lawmakers are working on a project to add the Newtonia Battlefield to Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. The focus is the “Ritchey mansion” and 25 acres in Newtonia — the site of two Civil War battles.

The president of the Newtonia Battlefield Protection Association says the move would ensure preservation and events to continue long into the future.

“We have a spring and fall event – two events – each year. And then we have groups that show up, contact us and visit us on a regular basis,” said Larry James, Newtonia Battlefield President.

He adds that the volunteer group currently in charge is aging, making it tough to maintain ongoing efforts.