Newton County residents help others with a community wide food pick-up

NEOSHO, Mo. — To make sure Newton County residents are well fed for the holidays, locals came out for a community wide food pick-up.

During the Newton County Food Basket Brigade, locals donated money to help Newton County residents in need.

800 families were given a shopping cart to get goods for free.

Volunteers delivered food to people in need who couldn’t make it out.

About $45,000 was raised with various organizations to help make this event happen.

Matt Uhles, volunteer, says, “I think it’s important for any type of area, but 32 years consecutively with enough support to feed 800 different families really suggests how tight knit of a community this is and how giving.”

Uhles adds, each year more residents benefit from the community pickup because continuous donations keep pouring in.