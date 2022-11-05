NEOSHO, Mo. — With the November general election just days away now, candidates are making their last campaign stops.

This evening, the “Newton County Republican Central Committee” held its annual “Free Bean Feed.”

More than 300 people came out for dinner and to listen to several Republican candidates on Tuesday’s ballot.

The committee also discussed each ballot issue, but the priority tonight was voter encouragement.

“We have what’s called a 72-hour plan. So, the last 72 hours before election day, we try and turn people out to vote and remind them it’s election day and have their friends and neighbors go vote. And what’s new this year is there’s no excuse for absentee voting. So, people can vote on Monday up to 5:00 at the Clerk’s Office and not have to have an excuse,” said Nick Meyers, Chairman, of Newton County Republican Central Committee.

The group is recruiting volunteers for even more voter outreach as we get closer to Tuesday.