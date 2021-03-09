Newton County Fraud Alert

Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County authorities are warning of a potential scheme involving a fraudulent municipal vehicle.

Following reports to Newton County Detectives on Tuesday, authorities are investigating several incidences of a white four door sedan approaching residences and demanding they enter the car.

The sedan is said to have a black and yellow badge logo with the phrase “Newton County Judicial” written on the front doors.

Police believe the vehicle is being driven by a white male and white female.

Law enforcement asks if you see this vehicle or related suspicious activity, to report it at (417) 451-8333 with the location and/or license plate number. Do not make contact with them.

